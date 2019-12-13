Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA HACKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA J. (PHILLIPS) HACKETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA J. (PHILLIPS) HACKETT Obituary
HACKETT, Barbara J. (Phillips) Born in Cornwall, England of Dorchester, on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Hackett. Loving mother of Patricia Dennehy of Dorchester, Patrick Michael Hackett of Jacksonville, FL, Jeanne Wilson of Norwell, Wendy Hosmer of South Boston and the late Daniel Hackett, Michael Patrick Hackett, Annette Walker and David Paul Hackett. Also survived by 15 loving grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her dear care giver, Brazia Gomes of Quincy. Memorial Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), Sunday, December 29th from 2-6 pm with a Prayer Service in the afternoon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -