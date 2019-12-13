|
HACKETT, Barbara J. (Phillips) Born in Cornwall, England of Dorchester, on December 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Hackett. Loving mother of Patricia Dennehy of Dorchester, Patrick Michael Hackett of Jacksonville, FL, Jeanne Wilson of Norwell, Wendy Hosmer of South Boston and the late Daniel Hackett, Michael Patrick Hackett, Annette Walker and David Paul Hackett. Also survived by 15 loving grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and her dear care giver, Brazia Gomes of Quincy. Memorial Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), Sunday, December 29th from 2-6 pm with a Prayer Service in the afternoon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019