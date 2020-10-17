1/
BARBARA J. (SMITH) HENNELLY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HENNELLY, Barbara J. (Smith) Of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Joseph P. Hennelly, IV of Weymouth and Colleen E. Hennelly of Somerville. Former wife and great friend of Joseph P. Hennelly, III of Weymouth. Loving daughter of the late Emmett and Elizabeth (Kelley) Smith. Dear sister of Betty Smith of Medford, Thomas of Reading, Kelley Smith of Somerville, Diane Smith of Medford, the late Emmett, Jr. and Barry Smith. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10AM in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston

View the online memorial for Barbara J. (Smith) HENNELLY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved