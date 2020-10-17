HENNELLY, Barbara J. (Smith) Of Quincy, formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Joseph P. Hennelly, IV of Weymouth and Colleen E. Hennelly of Somerville. Former wife and great friend of Joseph P. Hennelly, III of Weymouth. Loving daughter of the late Emmett and Elizabeth (Kelley) Smith. Dear sister of Betty Smith of Medford, Thomas of Reading, Kelley Smith of Somerville, Diane Smith of Medford, the late Emmett, Jr. and Barry Smith. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10AM in St. Monica Church, 331 Old Colony Ave., South Boston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. O'Brien Funeral Home South Boston