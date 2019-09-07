|
KEAN, Barbara J. (Ashe) Beloved mother and grandmother Age 81, of West Roxbury, on August 29th, died suddenly after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Alice (McDonough) and Patrick Ashe, she was born in Boston and spent her childhood in Mission Hill. She raised her family in Roslindale, then West Roxbury. She was predeceased by baby son Michael, husband Robert M. Kean, and by her siblings Mary Anciello, Thomas Ashe, and Sally Carey. She is survived by her siblings Patricia Tyner (Melrose) and Jeannette Ashe (Wrentham). She leaves behind her children: Mark Kean (Wrentham) and wife Maureen; Barbara Kean (Manhattan); Patrick Kean (Washington DC) and wife Eliza; and Amy Kean (Manhattan) and husband John Schwartz. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Liam, Noel and Fiona Kean; Avery, Louisa and Lila Kean; Kean and Oliver Schwartz; as well as many nieces and nephews. She selflessly devoted her entire life to her family, always. Memorial service will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019