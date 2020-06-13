Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA J. LAFRENIERE


1930 - 2020
BARBARA J. LAFRENIERE Obituary
LaFRENIERE, Barbara J. Age 90, died peacefully at her home in Middleton, MA on June 11, 2020. Barbara was the beloved wife of Lawrence David LaFreniere, her high school sweetheart and husband for 68 years. Barbara was born on June 5, 1930, to John "Lefty" Shea who played briefly for the Boston Red Sox and Helen Hosey McCabe Shea. Barbara, her brother, John Shea and sister Cynthia Shea were raised in Malden, MA where Barbara graduated from Malden High School class of 1948. Barbara was a cheerleader at Malden High School always cheering on her favorite football player, Larry. She was mother to Kathleen Wing of Salem, NH, Lauren Sullivan and late husband John of North Reading and Lawrence Michael LaFreniere and wife Lisa. Grandmother to John Sullivan, Madison LaFreniere and Nicholas LaFreniere. Barbara is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Michael and Connie Shea, Tim and Jaime Shea, Terri and Jim Wilde, Patrick Shea, Jack and Janet Shea. Barbara's family will gather for Memorial Services at the Mackey Funeral Home, MIDDLETON, MA, followed by Burial Services at St Bernard's Cemetery in Concord, MA. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com for details.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
