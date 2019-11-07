Boston Globe Obituaries
O'ROURKE, Barbara J. (Ogg) Age 91, of Carlisle, Nov. 5, 2019. Wife of the late Francis T. O'Rourke. Mother of Michael O'Rourke and his wife Marluce of Northborough, Thomas O'Rourke of South Fork, CO, and Deborah Ammendolia and her husband Jack of Concord. Grandmother of Kaitlyn and Ashley Ammendolia and Wade, Wesley, and Trisha O'Rourke. Sister of Elizabeth Melanson of Burlington and the late Dorothy Ogg, Joyce Cossette, Donald Ogg, and Thomas Ogg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in St. Irene Roman Catholic Church, 181 East Street, Carlisle, on Tuesday, Nov. 12th, from 10 to 12, with a Funeral Mass at 12 pm. Burial at Green Cemetery, Carlisle. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Irene Church, (please write in memo: for Women's Club), 181 East Street, Carlisle, MA 01741. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019
