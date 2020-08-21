|
|
SCRUTON, Barbara J. (Johnson) Age 89, formerly of Pocasset and Needham, passed on Saturday, August 15 at Bridges by Epoch Assisted Living facility in Mashpee, after a courageous five-year battle with Alzheimer's. Barbara was born on August 23, 1931 to Harold and Cecilia Johnson. She was the sister of the late Helen Vega of Needham. Barbara married the love of her life, George, in 1952. They were married for 53 years until George's passing in 2005. Barbara and George raised their family in Needham and summered in Pocasset for many years. During their retirement years on Cape Cod Barbara and George enjoyed walking, biking, traveling and especially spending the winter months on Sanibel Island. Barbara was a fitness enthusiast until well into her eighties, an avid bridge player, a constant book reader, and an animal lover. She was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was the mother of Ann C. Egan, now of North Falmouth, MA, and Stephen G. Scruton, now of Park City, UT. She is also survived by Stephen's two sons, Graesyn and Kyle, of Park City, UT. Private Services were held at the Eaton Funeral Home in NEEDHAM with interment in Needham Cemetery alongside Barbara's late husband. The family wishes to thank loving caregivers of both Bridges by Epoch of Westwood and Mashpee, as well as Beacon Hospice for their care of and involvement with Barbara over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Falmouth Library, 575 W. Falmouth Highway, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or to Friends of Falmouth Dogs, 150 Blacksmith Shop Road, Falmouth, MA 02540. To share a memory of Barbara, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020