Greely Funeral Services
212 Washington Street
Gloucester, MA 01930
(978) 283-0698
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport
4 Cleaves Street
Rockport, MA
View Map
STEWART, Barbara J. (MacMillian) Age 92, wife of the late John P. Stewart, Jr., of Rockport, MA, formerly of Melrose, MA, passed away at home on Sunday, November 17, with her family at her side. Barbara is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Diane and Bob Hildreth of Rockport, Mary Beth and Mark Bayer of Readfield, ME, and Roberta Stewart and Joe Rukeyser of Rockport; her sisters, Janet Neal, Roberta Robinson and her husband Jimmy and her cherished grandchildren, Annie Hildreth, Ben Hildreth, and Rebecca O'Hanley, Laura Pollock, Doug and Adam McCabe, Emma and Jack Stewart Rukeyser and nine great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held in the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves Street, Rockport, on Saturday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours in the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, MA will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. Gifts in her memory may be made to Friends of the Rockport Council of Aging, 58 Broadway, Rockport, MA 01966, and The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport, MA 01966. For online guestbook, please visit www.greelyfuneralhome.com Greely Funeral Home

978-283-0698
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
