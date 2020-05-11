|
WALDRON, Barbara J. Longtime Chelmsford resident, Barbara Joan Waldron, 90 years young, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. Married for 64 years to William Waldron, the couple raised three children: Jim, Lynne, and Joan, all who still live in the region. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, late November, 1929, Barbara grew up in nearby Windsor. The loving daughter of the late Leroy and Amelia (Fulitsky) Warner. She and her late brothers Roy and Bill, lived in a house frequently filled with the piano music and cigar smoke of their dad. Barbara stayed close with her childhood neighbor, and lifelong pal Jimmy Murray, both graduating from Windsor High School in 1948. After marrying Bill and moving to Chelmsford, beach trips were the preferred outings for Barbara. Maybe it was just a way to occupy the kids, but summers always included weeks of time at Edwards Beach in Westford, Massachusetts, and Popponesset, Cape Cod. Never an athlete, she did, however, put up with her family's frequent ski holidays to New Hampshire and Vermont. While not a birder, per se, she was always excited to see a new winged species pecking away at the backyard feeder or birdbath. The first Junco of the fall signaled a forthcoming snow, and the happy chirp of the Cardinal promised spring on the horizon. Barbara simply loved socializing at the Chelmsford Senior Center, where she would play bingo, and routinely eat donuts immediately after attending a TOPS exercise class. Among her friends at the center, Barbara Willman was frequently at her side. A longtime parishioner, she volunteered countless hours at the All Saints Church Thrift Shop, long before vintage clothes were trendy. Over the last few years, Barbara enjoyed expert care and excursions with Sharon Lafave, her aide and confidant. In addition to her immediate family, Grandma Waldron was loved, and will be missed, by her four grandchildren Ben, Max, Alex, and Paige. In lieu of flowers, she hoped you would consider donating time, money, or goods to the Chelmsford Senior Center, 75 Groton Road, Chelmsford, MA 01824. You can contact them at 978-251-0533, on Facebook at chelmsfordseniorcenter, or by emailing [email protected] A Service will be held at a future date, when possible and safe for all. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020