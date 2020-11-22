1/1
BARBARA J. (PARISI) WOODS
WOODS, Barbara J. (Parisi) Of Braintree, formerly of Milton, passed away November 22nd. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. "Pat." Mother of Patricia DeAngelis and her husband Robert of Boston, Deirdre Woods of Newton, Anne Marie Kelley and her husband Michael of Braintree, and Christopher Woods and his wife Stephanie of Lawrence, KS. Sister of the late Alexander Parisi, Louisa Cantalupo, Aurora Parisi, Emidio Parisi, Norma Parisi, and Christina Gandolfo. Grandmother of Sarah Burden and her husband Anthony, Austin DeAngelis, Michael, Brendan, Liam and Caroline Kelley, and Braden and Hannah Woods. She was predeceased by her beautiful granddaughter, Katie DeAngelis. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church in Milton, on Wednesday, and burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Catholic Charities at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
