ZULLO-LIBBY, Barbara J. Of Chelsea, on January 25th. Beloved wife of the late John W. Libby. Devoted mother of Frank L. Tallent of Stoneham and his fiancée Diann DiBenedetto, John Libby and his wife Leona of Chelsea, Robert Libby of Carver, James Libby of Chelsea and Linda Bednarek and her husband Kevin of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Tallent, Robert Libby, Jr., Brianna Libby, Daniel Libby, Nicholas Libby, Madison Libby, James Libby, Eric Libby, Brendan Bednarek, Ryan Bednarek and Mackenzie Bednarek. Loving daughter of the late Christopher, Sr. and Angelina Zullo. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth Sofia, Christopher Zullo, Jr., Charlie Zullo, Felix Zullo, Mario Zullo, James Zullo, Michael Zullo, Anthony Zullo, Jerry Zullo, Joseph Zullo and John Zullo. Also survived by her dear friend Jimmy Nardizzi and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Visiting Hours: will be held at Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, January 30th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Welsh Funeral on Friday, January 31, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45 PM. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020