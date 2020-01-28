Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
BARBARA ZULLO-LIBBY
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Interment
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:45 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
BARBARA J. ZULLO-LIBBY


1937 - 2020
BARBARA J. ZULLO-LIBBY Obituary
ZULLO-LIBBY, Barbara J. Of Chelsea, on January 25th. Beloved wife of the late John W. Libby. Devoted mother of Frank L. Tallent of Stoneham and his fiancée Diann DiBenedetto, John Libby and his wife Leona of Chelsea, Robert Libby of Carver, James Libby of Chelsea and Linda Bednarek and her husband Kevin of Tewksbury. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Tallent, Robert Libby, Jr., Brianna Libby, Daniel Libby, Nicholas Libby, Madison Libby, James Libby, Eric Libby, Brendan Bednarek, Ryan Bednarek and Mackenzie Bednarek. Loving daughter of the late Christopher, Sr. and Angelina Zullo. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth Sofia, Christopher Zullo, Jr., Charlie Zullo, Felix Zullo, Mario Zullo, James Zullo, Michael Zullo, Anthony Zullo, Jerry Zullo, Joseph Zullo and John Zullo. Also survived by her dear friend Jimmy Nardizzi and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Visiting Hours: will be held at Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Thursday, January 30th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Welsh Funeral on Friday, January 31, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45 PM. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
