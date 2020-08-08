|
|
AHERN, Barbara Jean 87 years of age. Of Newton formerly of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly at Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston on August 7, 2020 of cardiac complications. Barbara was born in Revere to Sara (Norris) & John Ahern. After graduating from St. Mary's Grammar School & Melrose High School, Barbara joined the U.S. Women's Army Corp before working for the U.S. Postal Service and finally the Newton Housing Authority. Barbara lived the majority of her life in Newton. Barbara was a devout Catholic and lived her life in simplicity in service to others. She will be missed by her family and all those that she touched. Currently a resident of Beverly, Barbara is survived by three siblings; John Ahern & his wife Clare of Valhalla, NY., Patricia Ahern Wilhite of Houston, TX & Paul Ahern & his wife Mary of Melrose. Barbara was a cherished aunt of Julie Ahern of Wakefield, Catherine Zoe Ahern Prince of Valhalla, NY., Jennifer Wilhite Fahrenthold of Desert Hot Springs, CA., John Ahern of Estero, FL., Shawn Ahern of Jamaica Plain & Kevin Ahern & his wife Beth of Ossining, NY. Loving great-aunt of grandnieces & grandnephews; Jonathan & Michael Ahern, Finley Fahrenthold, Finn & Islay Ahern, Deuce, James, Sarah Grace & John Paul Prince. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Barbara's name may be made to St. Joseph's School, 15 Gould St. Wakefield, MA. 01880. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Wakefield for immediate family followed by burial at Willow Cemetery in Lynnfield. For obituary & online condolences,
www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020