Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MOLLOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA JEAN MOLLOY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA JEAN MOLLOY Obituary
MOLLOY, Barbara Jean Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, July 12. Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Boggs) Molloy. Sister of the late Thomas Molloy and Bette Femons. Aunt of Jonathan Femons of CA, Thomas Molloy of CA, Bette Molloy of Boston, and Michael Molloy of Arlington. Also survived by many cousins and longtime childhood friends. A Graveside Service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt Auburn St., Cambridge, MA on Friday, July 17 at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org Arrangements by the Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary, & online guestbook, see www.mountauburn.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -