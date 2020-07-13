|
|
MOLLOY, Barbara Jean Of Burlington, formerly of Arlington, July 12. Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Boggs) Molloy. Sister of the late Thomas Molloy and Bette Femons. Aunt of Jonathan Femons of CA, Thomas Molloy of CA, Bette Molloy of Boston, and Michael Molloy of Arlington. Also survived by many cousins and longtime childhood friends. A Graveside Service will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt Auburn St., Cambridge, MA on Friday, July 17 at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org Arrangements by the Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary, & online guestbook, see www.mountauburn.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020