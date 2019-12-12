|
|
SCHNEPP, Barbara Jo Of Harwich and Charlestown, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at her home on November 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born inSpringfield, Illinois on April 8, 1938, she was the eldest child of Donald and Mayo Weinold Schnepp. She spent over 38 years with her husband, Charles Dinezio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, her husband, and her favorite cat, Ruby. Barbara was an incredible force to be reckoned with. A graduate of Springfield High School and Smith College, she pushed the boundaries and accomplished more than what some may have considered appropriate in her day. Barbara worked as a flight attendant for TWA and was instrumental in the unionization of flight attendants. She also worked in Nepal for the Tom Dooley Foundation to help provide healthcare to the underserved community. She ended her career in commercial property for Beacon Properties in Boston. Barbara enjoyed dance, theatre, travel, art, food, friends and family. She will be remembered by those who knew her best as the hostess of many phenomenal parties that always included a tremendous amount of amazing food, fine wine and fantastic friends and family. Barbara enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a patron of the arts, a rescuer of animals and an avid consumer. She is survived by her niece, Katie Schnepp Andrews (Wade) of Boulder, CO; nephew Eric Schnepp (Cari) of Superior, CO; grandson Michael Martinez (Martha) of Marshfield, MA; grandson Nathan Bearce of Apison, TN; stepson Joseph Dinezio of Scituate, MA; stepdaughter Carol Bearce of Apison, TN; sister-in-law Sue Schnepp of Springfield, IL; cousin Suzie Schnepp of Chicago, IL; two great-nephews, Mason and Emmitt; two great-nieces, Bella and Cassidy; four great-grandchildren, Weston, Jesse, Charlie and Emilia; two beloved cats, Diablo and Warren Tweet; and so many dear friends whom she truly considered her family.
Visitation will be held at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St., HARWICH CENTER on Monday, December 16th from 11 am - 12 pm followed by a Service at noon. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Harwich. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019