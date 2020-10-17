GOGAN, Barbara Joan Passed away October 14, 2020, just five days shy of her 98th birthday, after a difficult battle with dementia. Born and raised in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood, she married Tom Gogan, and after WWII ended, they resided in Cohasset, MA and New Canaan, CT, before moving to St. Louis, MO. They retired to Chatham, MA in 1986. They enjoyed traveling, playing golf and bridge, spending time with their cherished friends, and hosting many wonderful family gatherings in Chatham. Barbara and Tom were married for more than 50 years, Tom passed away in October 2002.
Survivors include Thomas F., Jr. (Gloria Brandman) of Brooklyn, NY, Richard H. of Fraser, CO, Janis L. (Ashok Rao) of Cambridge, MA, Edward B. of St. Louis, MO, Martha Lane (Drew) of Quincy, MA, and Lisa A. Brockway of Plymouth, MA. Barbara was "Gigi" to seven grandchildren, Madeline and Sarah Brockway, Jenna Gogan, Andrew and Molly Lane, Christopher and Heidi Manschreck (David Berger), and two great-grands, Noah and Sasha Berger.
Barbara will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Due to the complications of COVID-19, the burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages well-wishers to make donations in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.