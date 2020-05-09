|
GONG, Barbara Joanne (Letson) Of Scituate, MA, entered into rest May 7, 2020, at the age of 91, following a long illness at Harbor House in Hingham, MA.
Barbara was born March 20, 1929, in Cambridge, MA, to the late Dudley W. Letson, Jr. and the late Gertrude I. (Duffy) Letson. Barbara was the beloved wife of George Gong for 53 years and devoted mother to Christopher S. Gong of Hingham, MA and the late Gary R. Hendershot formerly of Hanover, MA. Loving grandmother to Christopher S. Gong, Jr. of Wayland, MA, Victoria E. Gong of Hingham, MA, Alexandria G. (Gong) Blackall of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, Julianna C. Gong of Hingham, MA, George A. Gong of Hingham, MA, Keith R. Hendershot and his wife, Heather of Washington, MA, the late Scott D. Hendershot of Woburn, MA and Ariel H. (Hendershot) Martin and her husband, Christopher of Wakefield, MA. Barbara is also survived by 6 great-granddaughters, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Barbara was predeceased by her three brothers, Dudley W. Letson, III of Hingham, MA; Robert C. Letson of Weymouth, MA and Bruce D. Letson of Maynard, MA.
Barbara grew up in Arlington, MA and graduated from Arlington High School before moving to the South Shore in the early 1950s. She was widowed shortly after when her first husband, Fred Hendershot passed suddenly. She courageously raised her son Gary as a single parent until she met George in the mid 1960s. She lived in Scituate for the last 42 years and prior to that spent 5 ? years living in Wassenaar, Netherlands.
During her time in Europe, she traveled extensively, visiting Belgium, France, England, and the Soviet Union. Her time in Holland, also nurtured a long standing passion for antiques, and she was the proprietor of Willow Farm Antiques for the last 36 years. Barbara was a staple in the New England antique and auction scene during that time. In the last few months, her favorite pastime was enjoying pictures of her newest great-granddaughter, Guinevere Blackall.
In light of current circumstances, immediate services are private with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020