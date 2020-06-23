|
FLETCHER, Barbara June (Allen) Age 96, a lifelong resident of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on June 22, 2020. Born in Somerville to Leonard and Dorothy Allen. Sister of Gloria "Bunny" Hingston of Lincoln, and the late Ruth Gillis and Robert Allen. Devoted wife of the late Raymond Fletcher and loving mother of Sheryl, Allan, Claudia, Carol, Glenn, and the late Jane. Barbara is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a servant of God. Everything she did was to serve others and make their lives better and brighter. She was a homemaker, teaching her 6 children and her many grandchildren about working hard, caring about others, and what they needed to know to live a fulfilled life. Her house was always the meeting place on holidays and for entertaining her friends and neighbors. After her children were raised, Barbara worked hard as a Care Provider, working at nursing homes (mostly at Carleton Willard Nursing Home in Bedford) and picking up private duty work caring for others for over 30 years. She would love to say life is what you make it, and she certainly practiced what she preached and was a perfect role model as she never had an enemy! She cared immensely for each person in her life! Her beautiful soul and life will always be treasured in the lives of many who knew her, and especially by her family. A private family Funeral will be held at Douglass Funeral Home in LEXINGTON, followed by Burial at Westview Cemetery in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the . Lexington 781-862-1800
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2020