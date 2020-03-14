|
GILLIS, Barbara K. (Keane) Of West Roxbury, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Frederick J. Gillis. Loving mother of Barbara Lee Taylor and her husband John of GA, Cheryl Lane and her husband Robert of Middleboro, Jean Rogers and her husband Richard of TN, Michele Cemate of GA, and Frederick J. Gillis, III and his wife Shelly of West Roxbury. Sister of the late Alice Melanson and Dorothy Keane. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 20th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ethos, 555 Amory St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020