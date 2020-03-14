Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA GILLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA K. (KEANE) GILLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA K. (KEANE) GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS, Barbara K. (Keane) Of West Roxbury, March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Frederick J. Gillis. Loving mother of Barbara Lee Taylor and her husband John of GA, Cheryl Lane and her husband Robert of Middleboro, Jean Rogers and her husband Richard of TN, Michele Cemate of GA, and Frederick J. Gillis, III and his wife Shelly of West Roxbury. Sister of the late Alice Melanson and Dorothy Keane. Grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 20th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Thursday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Interment MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Ethos, 555 Amory St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -