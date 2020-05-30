Boston Globe Obituaries
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
KAPLAN, Barbara Barbara (Gordon) Kaplan of Stoughton and previously of Lowell and Peabody, passed away on May 29, 2020 at 92 years of age of Covid-19 Pneumonia. Devoted daughter of Abraham and Rose (Rivkees) Gordon. Beloved wife of the late Irving Kaplan. Loving mother of Bruce Kaplan and his wife Barbara Goldstein of Canton and Debra Greenstein of Stoughton. Cherished grandmother of Ross Greenstein and his wife Brigitte, Adrienne Neirinckx and husband Mike, Gordon Kaplan, and Michelle Kaplan and her partner Ted Okun. Great-grandmother of Weston Neirinckx and Henry Greenstein. Dear sister of the late Donald Gordon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Massachusetts Covid-19 Relief Fund, Greater Boston Food Bank, and the Shaloh House Pre-school of Stoughton, MA. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill www.SchlossbergChapel.com Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill Canton, MA 02021
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
