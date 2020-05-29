Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA KENDALL KINGSLEY


1928 - 2020
BARBARA KENDALL KINGSLEY Obituary
KINGSLEY, Barbara Kendall Formerly of Framingham, Holliston, and Milford, MA, passed away peacefully at her residence in Rochester, NY on January 1, 2020. She was 91. Her husband of 62 years, Dr. Howard H. Kingsley, predeceased her in Rochester in March, 2011. The Kingsleys were distinguished Massachusetts educators for four decades. They also owned and operated the elite Kingsley Manor Summer School in Holliston in the 1960's and early 1970's. Mrs. Kingsley was a learned academic. She graduated from Nashua, NH High School as its Valedictorian, earned her B.A. and M.A. degrees from Boston University, and pursued Doctoral studies in Classics at Brown University. She was fluent in five languages, and was a master of both Ancient Greek and Latin. She taught foreign languages for many years at Hopedale High School. Mrs. Kingsley is survived by her three children, Warren, of Jonesboro, GA, Winifed Kingsley-Kniejski, of Pfafftown, NC, and Martin, of Rochester, NY. Mrs. Kingsley had six grandchildren, and currently has five great-grandchildren. Private Services were held. To share a memory of Barbara or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
