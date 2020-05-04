|
|
KREDE, Barbara Of Brookline died peacefully on Sunday, April 26 of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 71. Barbara was born on December 20, 1948 to Sarle and Margaret Vosburgh Krede. Barbara enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and the U.K., she was devoted to her late mother, deeply enjoyed the symphony and opera, was a voracious reader, loved dogs, and had a keen eye for fashion. Barbara was a Legal Executive Assistant at Ropes & Gray for most of her career until her retirement in 2011. She will be remembered fondly by friends and neighbors for her warm eyes, kind smile, and unfailingly sweet demeanor. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Krede. Barbara is survived by several cousins. Funeral services will be private. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name directly to the Brookline Public Library. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home 617-277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020