KRISTAL, Barbara (Rabin) Of Naples, Florida, formerly of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL on Monday, August 19, 2019, just one day short of her 95th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Norman Kristal. Devoted mother of Ann Kristal of Jacksonville, FL and the late Alan Kristal. Dear sister of Frederick Rabin of Denver, CO. Graveside services at the Roxbury Mutual Cemetery, 12 Washington St. Woburn on Friday, August 23 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer's Support Group, 660 N. Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL. Levine Chapels, Brookline
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019