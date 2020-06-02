Boston Globe Obituaries
|
BARBARA L. (BURNES) BOYLE

BOYLE, Barbara L. (Burnes) Of Woburn, peacefully, May 30th after a lengthy illness, at the age of eighty-seven. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Gerard "Spike" Boyle. Cherished mother of Gerard Boyle, Jr., his wife Julie of Rockport, Carolyn Hollis, her husband Michael of Gloucester, and Brian Boyle, his wife Marilyn of Reading. Cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of David Burnes, his wife Barbara of Woburn and Richard Burnes, his wife Janice of Bedford. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. At this time and due to current state regulations, Calling Hours are private. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Church on Friday, June 5th at 11:30 a.m. Presently, the church is allowing no more than 100 people to attend, and masks must be worn. Burial to follow in Woodbrook Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Barbara's honor to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on June 3, 2020
