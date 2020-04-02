|
GREENBERG, Barbara L. Barbara (Levenson) Greenberg of Boston passed away on Thursday, April 2nd at the age of 87. She is survived by her son David Greenberg, his wife Katherine, and grandchildren Rebecca and Nathan and his wife Ye Eun. She was predeceased by her son Russell, parents Louis and Esther Levenson, sister Sandra, great-granddaughter Amelia and her husband of 52 years Dr. Harold Greenberg. Barbara was a graduate of Wellesley College (BA 1953) and Simmons College (MA 1973). She taught creative writing in the Boston area as well as MFA writing programs at Goddard College and Warren Wilson College. She was a highly respected writer of poetry and short stories whose work appeared in six books as well as many magazines and anthologies. Barbara loved the ocean and enjoyed spending summers and weekends in Gloucester, Massachusetts with friends and family. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Wellesley College (Barbara Levenson Greenberg Scholarship Fund) or to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020