BARBARA L. (JOHNSON) HART

BARBARA L. (JOHNSON) HART Obituary
HART, Barbara L. (Johnson) Of Attleboro, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on June 17 surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 72. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Florenze) Deveney and the late Frederick Buckman. Beloved wife of the late Michael F. Hart. Devoted mother of James A. Dunn, Jr., Donna (Dunn) Ohalloran and her husband Stephen and Helene (Dunn) Brown and her husband Chris, all of Attleboro. Loving "Nana" of Amanda, Megan, C.J., and Mason. Great-grandmother of four. Cherished sister of James Johnson of NH, Joseph Johnson of Hyde Park, Robert Johnson and his wife Jeanette of Dennis, John Johnson of Quincy, Toni Kimatian of RI, Chuck, Herb, Kathy, Judy, Sande, Barbie, and Fred Buckman and the late Kenneth, Howard, Judith (Butler), Linda (Elwood), and Helen "Cookie" (Enokian) Johnson. And also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her best friends Dianne and Pat. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Friday morning at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10am. Visiting Hours Thursday evening from 4-8pm at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations can be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
