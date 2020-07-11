Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
RADZVILLA, Barbara L. Krzynowek Age 77, of Shelton, CT beloved wife of the late Edward "Junior" Radzvilla, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 9, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, CT to the late William J. and Elizabeth F. Palumbo Krzynowek, Barbara had been a lifetime area resident and worked as a cafeteria manager for the City of Bridgeport for 27 years. Barbara's memory will be lovingly remembered by her children, Edward Radzvilla, and his wife, Linda Maria, of Norwood, MA, and Kristine Radzvilla, and her boyfriend, Jamie Warner, of West Haven, CT; her cherished granddaughter, Madelyne Elizabeth Radzvilla; a brother, William T. Krzynowek, and his wife, Grace, of Trumbull, CT; a sister, Jill Bernhardt, of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her devoted husband of 35 years, Junior, Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Betty Ann Tones; and her grandmother who she truly adored, Ida Gordon Palumbo. All Services will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or . To sign her online guest register, please visit:

www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
