NAPOLITANO, Barbara L. (Kezar) Of Peabody, formerly of Revere, on April 15th, at 85 years. Devoted wife of 63 years to the late Joseph P. Napolitano, who died on Dec. 12, 2017. Loving & proud mother of Joseph P. Napolitano, Jr. & wife Lisa of Tewksbury, Nicholas J. Napolitano, Sr. & wife Michelle of Revere, Michael J. Napolitano & wife Barbara of Peabody, Gina B. Napolitano of Peabody & the late Lawrence J. Napolitano. Adored grandmother of Samantha L. Woolaver & husband Derek of Chester, NH, Joseph P. Napolitano, III & wife Mackenzie of East Boston, Alicia L. Napolitano of Tewksbury, Michael L. Napolitano, Christopher P. Napolitano, both of Peabody, Nicholas J. Napolitano, Jr., & Kiana N. Napolitano, both of Revere. Cherished great-grandmother of Camden J., Peyton L., & Madison L. Dear sister of Marjorie A. Martorano of Nashua, NH & the late Patricia R. DiNatalie. Beloved daughter of the late Nicholas D'Orlando & Dorothy "Dot" (Norton) D'Orlando. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Due to the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were held privately. Barbara worked within the Revere Public School System in the cafeteria for over 10 years. Remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020