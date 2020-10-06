REAGAN, Barbara L. (Palmer) Of Norwood, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late George R. Reagan. Devoted mother of Monica Liberman and her husband Peter of Melrose, Mark Reagan and his wife Helen of SC, Melinda Kelly and her husband John of MD, Michael Reagan and his wife Helen of Norwood, Milissa Sansone and her husband Lennie of FL, Matthew Reagan and his wife Gwen of CA, Myles Reagan and his wife Lynne of E. Walpole and the late Mary T. Reagan. Daughter of the late Earl and Lula Mae (Johnson) Palmer and stepdaughter of the late Helen Palmer. Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a longtime member of St. Timothy's Parish where she sang in the choir. All services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, NORWOOD, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to NJ Sharing Network, Attn: Foundation, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974. www.NJsharingnetwork.org
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Norwood, MA 7817620482www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com