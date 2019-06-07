|
SMITH, Barbara L. (Rawding) At Sunrise, of Norwood, on June 4, 2019. She was 85 years old. Barbara was the beloved wife of Alexander J. Smith and devoted mother of Charles A. Smith and his wife Jacqueline of Wrentham, and Robert S. Smith of Foxborough. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marion (Philbrick) Rawding of New Hampshire and is survived by her sister Ruth Ham and her husband Fred of North Conway and her brother Robert Rawding and his wife Paula of Rye as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The Services will be private, but the family would appreciate memorial contributions in Barbara's name to BID-The Lank Cancer Center, 148 Chestnut St., Needham, MA 02492.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019