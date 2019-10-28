|
|
WAMBACK, Barbara L. (Bloomfield) Age 64, of Buckeye, AZ, formerly of Newton, MA, died in Boston on Oct. 24 after an extended illness. Mrs. Wamback was born on April 1, 1955, the daughter of Ruth and Norman Bloomfield. She graduated from Rutland, VT, High School in 1973. She earned her undergraduate degree at Boston University, including a year at the University of Edinburg, Scotland, and her Master's degree at the University of Michigan. For many years, she was an administrator and senior manager with Boston area heath care agencies, before retiring and relocating to Arizona with her husband, David Wamback. A lover of the outdoors and a good cook, she valued her network of colleagues, friends and family, who respected and admired her spark and sensitivity. Besides her husband, Mrs. Wamback is survived by a sister, Susan (Joseph) Aibinder of Buckeye; two stepsisters, Helen Rosenberg (Keith Richter) of New Haven, CT, and Hilary (Edward) Hersh of New York City; a stepbrother, Mike (Dawn) Rosenberg of Bedford, MA; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her stepfather, Sol Rosenberg. Donations in Mrs. Wamback's memory may be made to the , or by registering as an organ donor. No services planned.
View the online memorial for Barbara L. (Bloomfield) WAMBACK
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019