WETMORE, Barbara L. (Collins) Of Wakefield, April 3. Wife of the late James A. Wetmore. Mother of Gayle Wetmore and husband Robert Harvey of Melrose, Donna Wetmore and husband Bill Mailander of Beverly and Susan Wetmore and husband Al Zink of Wakefield. Grandmother of Sara Mailander and husband Julian Cure, Jaimie Mailander and Jim Zink. Great-grandmother of River Zink. Sister of the late Ralph "Larry" Collins, Jr., and her sister Jacqueline Bruce. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or the Merrimack Valley Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm St., Salisbury, MA 01952. For obit/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020