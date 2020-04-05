Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA WETMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA L. (COLLINS) WETMORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA L. (COLLINS) WETMORE Obituary
WETMORE, Barbara L. (Collins) Of Wakefield, April 3. Wife of the late James A. Wetmore. Mother of Gayle Wetmore and husband Robert Harvey of Melrose, Donna Wetmore and husband Bill Mailander of Beverly and Susan Wetmore and husband Al Zink of Wakefield. Grandmother of Sara Mailander and husband Julian Cure, Jaimie Mailander and Jim Zink. Great-grandmother of River Zink. Sister of the late Ralph "Larry" Collins, Jr., and her sister Jacqueline Bruce. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970, or the Merrimack Valley Feline Rescue Society, 63 Elm St., Salisbury, MA 01952. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -