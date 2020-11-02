1/1
BARBARA L. (MUNSON) WYMER
WYMER, Barbara L. (Munson) Of Canton, passed away November 1st. Beloved wife of the late William E. Wymer. Mother of Kimberly Munson Sheehy of Canton and Greg William Wymer and his wife Lisa of Newton. Grandmother of Daniel Munson Sheehy of Brooklyn, NY and Alexander Wymer of Newton. Sister of the late Henry "Link" Munson. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington Street, CANTON, Thursday, 4pm-7pm. A private Funeral Service and Burial at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton will be held on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379, or to the Aphasia Resource Center at BU, c/o Kristina Lentz Capano, B.U. Sargent College, 635 Comm. Ave., Room 221, Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811


