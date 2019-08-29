Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
BARBARA (CONNELL) LEONE

BARBARA (CONNELL) LEONE Obituary
LEONE, Barbara (Connell) Age 82, of Watertown, passed away on August 28, 2019. Devoted wife to the late Anthony Leone. Loving mother of Diane Lally & her husband Patrick, Anthony M. Leone & his wife Debbie, Deborah Fitzmaurice and Gary Leone & his wife Marilene. Dear grandmother of Danielle, Thomas, Brian, Brendan, Patrick, Anthony, Emma and greatgrandmother of Lazarus and Kaia. Sister of Lorraine Visco, Cheryl McDonald & the late William Connell and Phyllis Malloy. Family and friends are welcome to gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main Street, WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, from 4-7 pm and again on Wednesday for an 11 AM Funeral Home Service. Burial with Military Honors in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, PO Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
