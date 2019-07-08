LUNDBERG, Barbara (Tomb) Volunteer Extraordinaire, Beloved Mom Of Newton, MA, Washington, DC, and Tuftonboro, NH, born on June 10, 1925 to the late Ethel F. and John M. Tomb, died at age 94 on June 27, 2019, at home. Barbara was a graduate of Beaver Country Day School and Smith College (AB, 1947). From 1948-1953, she worked for the Institute of International Education in New York City and Washington, DC. There she met her husband, Rolf Th. Lundberg, a Fulbright scholar from Norway; they married in June 1953. After five years in Oslo and the birth of two children, the couple returned to the US where Rolf enjoyed a long career with the International Finance Corp. of the World Bank Group. They lived in Washington, except for 1972-75 in Paris, until 2003, and retired to Tuftonboro, where Barbara's family had summered all her life. A volunteer extraordinaire, Barbara devoted time, talent and treasure to, among others, her beloved Smith College Club of Washington; INCAP (the Inter-Neighborhood Creative Activities Program) for inner-city elementary school children; the politically and culturally dynamic Women's National Democratic Club; the Westmoreland Church volunteer board; and the Castle in the Clouds (NH), where she was a docent. Barbara was an avid tennis player, a gifted writer, an omnivorous reader and an enthusiastic gardener. She leaves four children: Kirsten (Alex Beam) of Newton; Anne (Courtney Bourns) of West Hartford, CT; Rolf Jr. (Carolyn) of Arlington, VA; and Dr. Brita Lundberg (Dr. Robert Horsburgh) of Newton; 10 grandchildren aged 17-34; and a great-grandson born May 15. Her husband predeceased her in May 2013. She will be dearly missed for her wisdom, her witticisms, her laughter, her boundless energy, and her infinite love for her children and grandchildren. Private services will be for family only.



View the online memorial for Barbara (Tomb) LUNDBERG Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019