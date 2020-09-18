LYONS, Barbara (Dickinson) Of Danvers, formerly of Dedham, Aug 23. Beloved husband of the late Reynold Lyons, sister of the late Betty Ann Kass and the late Janet Mae Boisvert, dear aunt of several nieces and nephews. Graveside service Sept. 28 at 11 AM in Plainville Cemetery, West Bacon St., Plainville, MA. Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water St., Danvers, MA 01923 or Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. R-102, Danvers, MA 01923 would be appreciated.