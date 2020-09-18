1/
BARBARA (DICKINSON) LYONS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYONS, Barbara (Dickinson) Of Danvers, formerly of Dedham, Aug 23. Beloved husband of the late Reynold Lyons, sister of the late Betty Ann Kass and the late Janet Mae Boisvert, dear aunt of several nieces and nephews. Graveside service Sept. 28 at 11 AM in Plainville Cemetery, West Bacon St., Plainville, MA. Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water St., Danvers, MA 01923 or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. R-102, Danvers, MA 01923 would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Barbara (Dickinson) LYONS


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Plainville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Folsom Funeral Service Inc - Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved