Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CAPUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA M. (HEALY) CAPUTO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA M. (HEALY) CAPUTO Obituary
CAPUTO, Barbara M. (Healy) Of Needham, June 4th. Beloved wife of the late Adam P. Caputo. Loving mother of Paula M. Caputo of Needham, Pamela C. Feingold and her husband William of Lynnfield, Stephen A. Caputo and his wife Elizabeth of Medfield. Grandmother of Rachel and Catherine. Sister of Donald Healy and Joan McCarthy, and the late Paul, Richard, Robert, and Thomas Healy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham. Private interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara's memory to the Ellie Fund, 200 Reservoir St., Needham, 02494. For guestbook:

www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons

Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now