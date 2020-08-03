|
|
CUMMINGS, Barbara M. (Farrell) Of Waltham, August 1, 2020. Wife of the late William E. Cummings. Mother of Michael W. Cummings (Patricia) of Waltham, and Maureen P. Doucakis (James) of Londonderry, NH. Grandmother of Jacqueline Singleton (Sean), Kathleen Simpson (Keith), Elizabeth Doucakis, and Steven Doucakis. Great-grandmother of Thomas, Michaela, Ryleigh, Charlie, Patrick, and Piper. Sister of John Farrell of Holliston, Mary Cutter of Nashua, NH and the late Robert Farrell and Joanne Farrell. Also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, August 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020