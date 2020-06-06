|
|
DAVIES, Barbara M. (Ward) Longtime resident of Arlington, peacefully on May 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 58 years to John "Jack" Davies, Sr. of Arlington. Loving mother of Kathleen O'Leary and her husband David of Framingham, John Davies, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Arlington, Susan Davies of Stoughton, Brian Davies and his wife Kristin of Arlington, and Amy Donnelly and her husband Michael of Arlington. Very proud 'Nana' of 11 grandkids: Sean, Fiona, Maeve, Erin, Ryan, Jake, Colleen, Emma, Michael, Madison, and Kyle. Dear sister of the late George Ward. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Brenda Ward and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to: The Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA 02474. For donations or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020