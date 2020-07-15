|
DeLANG, Barbara M. For the safety of those we love and care so much for during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to the family can do so during Visiting Hours for Barbara in The Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman Street, CANTON on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 8 p.m.]. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St John the Evangelist Church in Canton on Friday at 11:30 a.m.
For complete obituary and additional information please refer to;
Pushard Family Funeral Home
Canton 781-828-2929
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020