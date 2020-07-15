Boston Globe Obituaries
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
BARBARA M. DELANG

BARBARA M. DELANG Obituary
DeLANG, Barbara M. For the safety of those we love and care so much for during this difficult time, and for those who wish to pay their respects to the family can do so during Visiting Hours for Barbara in The Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman Street, CANTON on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 8 p.m.]. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St John the Evangelist Church in Canton on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
