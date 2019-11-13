|
DEVINE, Barbara M. (Kelliher) Age 95, of Wayland, formerly of Canton passed away November 9th. Beloved wife of the late David H., Mother of Sue Anne Redquest of Canton, MA, Barbara Lyn Landgraf of Durham, NH, Rosemary Devine of La Jolla, CA, Karen Cronin of Laconia, NH, Janis Chantiles of Ogunquit, ME, David Devine of Taunton, MA and Daniel Devine of Carlsbad, CA. Sister of Daniel Kelliher of Nashua, NH and Katharine Wyndham of Stoughton. Barbara is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many niece and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019