|
|
EDKINS, Barbara M. (Peterson) Of North Reading, June 8, 2019, age 88. Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) J. Edkins, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Survived by her son, Robert P. Edkins; her daughters, Andrea M. (Edkins) Merabet and Laurel A. Edkins and Michael W. Spring; granddaughter, Stephanie M. Merabet; sister, Dr. Astrid O. Peterson, and her daughter, Brigitta E. Peterson; brother-in-law, Sten H. af Klinteberg; and many nieces and nephews; loving sister of the late Lila (Peterson) af Klinteberg and Jean (Peterson) Chambers. Calling hours at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING, on Thursday, June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service at the Croswell Funeral Home, on Friday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barbara's memory to: The Mary Kay Foundation (dedicated to eliminating cancers affecting women & fighting domestic violence) www.marykayfoundation.org or by mail to: The Mary Kay Foundation, P.O. Box 799044, Dallas, TX 75379-9044 or to the . Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Barbara M. (Peterson) EDKINS
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019