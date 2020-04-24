|
HART, Barbara M. (Donahue) Age 87, of Milford, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born in Boston, she was raised in the Wollaston area of Quincy, and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950. She had lived in Milford for the past year and a half and previously in Braintree for over 50 years. As a young woman, she worked as an executive secretary in the financial services industry. She left the work force to raise her family and, in her later years, returned to work in the florist business and at an assisted-living facility. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree. Barbara enjoyed hosting family gatherings, cooking, traveling, music, and singing. She especially enjoyed gardening and flowers. Most of all, she was devoted to her family.
Beloved wife for 65 years of Gerald P. Hart, Chief of Operations, Boston Fire Department, Retired.
Devoted mother of John G. Hart and his wife Janet of Franklin, Nancy A. DiLeo and her husband Domenick of Franklin, James A. Hart of Weymouth, Brenda A. Flynn and her husband Jack of Franklin, Jerome T. Hart and his wife Patti of Plymouth, Jennifer A. Moore and her husband Brian of Franklin, and Jeremiah D. Hart and his wife Michelle of Franklin. A loving grandmother of twenty grandchildren and a recent great-grandmother. One of four siblings, she was the dear sister of Patricia Duggan of Quincy and was predeceased by Thomas C. Donahue, Jr. and John J. Donahue. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
In light of current events, Funeral Services were private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or by visiting www.alz.org/manh
