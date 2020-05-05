Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
BARBARA M. (ARICO) LAROSA

LaROSA, Barbara M. (Arico) Of Somerville, May 1. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. LaRose. Devoted mother of Anthony F. LaRose and Robert C. LaRose, both of Somerville, Alan J. LaRose and his fianc?e Lisa Matheson of Billerica, Joseph C. LaRose and his wife Shiela of Litchfield, NH, Mark LaRose of Somerville, and the late Charles LaRose. Loving grandmother of Brandi Gannaway, Jennifer Andrade, Amanda Morin, Rael LaRose, Lanae Caruso, Joseph LaRose, Jr., Delaney LaRose, and Harleigh LaRose. Loving great-grandmother of Sean, Eric, Olivia and Aubrey. Dear sister of the late Albert, Carl, Ralph and Donald Arico. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara loved to cook for family and friends and her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
