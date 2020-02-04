Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA M. (READY) MCGANN

BARBARA M. (READY) MCGANN Obituary
McGANN, Barbara M. (Ready) Of Sudbury, formerly of Wayland and Waltham. Wife of the late John T. McGann. Mother of Mary E. Davis (late Charles), B. Anne MacDonald (Paul), Maureen C. DeVane (Mark), all of Hudson, J. Terrance McGann of Tallahassee, FL, Margaret E. Farnsworth (Donald), Eileen M. Dickson (John), all of Marlborough, and the late Kevin L. McGann; mother-in-law of Debbie McGann of Waltham; sister of Gerard Ready of Brockton; also survived by 20 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Friday, February 7th from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in her name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020
