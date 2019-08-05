|
NADWORNY, Barbara M. (Roy) Of Lynn, beloved wife of Richard C. Nadworny with whom she shared 64 years of marriage, died Aug 3, 2019. Devoted mother of William J. Nadworny, Maura J. Falangas & her husband Stratis, Richard C. Nadworny Jr. & his wife Carolyn and Paula A. O'Connell & her husband Michael. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren & three great-grandchildren, beloved sister of Lorraine LaFleur & her husband Robert, her goddaughter Cindy Matvichuk & several nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Richard Roy & Lucien Roy, Jr. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Nadworny Funeral Home, 798 Western Avenue, LYNN, Friday at 9:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4PM-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Mary's High School Development Fund, 35 Tremont St., Lynn, MA 01902 or www.stmaryslynn.com/give For guest book & directions go to www.nadwornyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019