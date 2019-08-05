Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
(781) 593-5520
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Nadworny Funeral Home & Cremation Service
798 Western Ave
Lynn, MA 01905
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA NADWORNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA M. (ROY) NADWORNY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA M. (ROY) NADWORNY Obituary
NADWORNY, Barbara M. (Roy) Of Lynn, beloved wife of Richard C. Nadworny with whom she shared 64 years of marriage, died Aug 3, 2019. Devoted mother of William J. Nadworny, Maura J. Falangas & her husband Stratis, Richard C. Nadworny Jr. & his wife Carolyn and Paula A. O'Connell & her husband Michael. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren & three great-grandchildren, beloved sister of Lorraine LaFleur & her husband Robert, her goddaughter Cindy Matvichuk & several nieces, nephews & cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Richard Roy & Lucien Roy, Jr. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Nadworny Funeral Home, 798 Western Avenue, LYNN, Friday at 9:30AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church at 11:00 AM. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visiting Hours Thursday, from 4PM-8PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Mary's High School Development Fund, 35 Tremont St., Lynn, MA 01902 or www.stmaryslynn.com/give For guest book & directions go to www.nadwornyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Barbara M. (Roy) NADWORNY
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now