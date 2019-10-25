|
WALSH, Barbara M. Age 76, of Dorchester, passed away on October 24, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston on November 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Anne (Lydon) and Patrick Walsh, both of Carraroe, County Galway, Ireland. Beloved sister of Sarah "Sally" Walsh of North Carolina and Margaret "Peggy" O'Driscoll of Weymouth, and the late Patrick, Seano, Mary Geraghty, Thomas and Coleman Walsh. Dear sister-in-law of Maureen Walsh of Hingham and Nora Walsh of Braintree. Barbara also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in whom she found great pride and joy. Barbara was the beloved friend of the late Joe O'Toole, and of Jane Mahon, Maura Cooney, Bernie Peters and the Egan, Forde, and O'Toole / Kyne families who were also family to her. She will also be sorely missed by her MGH White 7 family. Barbara, a graduate of Quinsigamond College, was a Registered Nurse and spent her life giving to others. Early in her career, Barbara spent a year working at a Navajo reservation in Gallup, NM. She then spent the majority of her career at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Barbara was also a member of the US National Disaster Medical System's International Medical-Surgical Response Team (IMSuRT), a specialized team deployed by the US after domestic and international disasters to establish a fully capable field surgical facility anywhere in the world. In that role, along with MGH colleagues and friends, she went to New York City to aid in the rescue and recovery operations at Ground Zero after 9/11. She also went to Iran to provide emergency nursing after the earthquake in Bam in 2003, traveling on the first US plane to land in Iran since the storming of the US Embassy in 1979. She also traveled to Indonesia to provide care after the tsunami in 2004. When Barbara's health began to decline, she greatly missed these adventures, but loved supporting her friends who continued this important work. She loved Ireland and traveled there often, and was an active member of the Irish Pastoral Center. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church, Dorchester, Tuesday morning at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to the MGH Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. For guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019