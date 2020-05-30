|
|
LEWIS, Barbara Marlene Of Sharon, MA passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Barbara was born on January 23, 1932 in Boston, MA to the late Israel and Celia (Resnick) Yoffe. Beloved wife of the late Edward Lewis. Devoted mother of Richard Lewis, Jeffrey and wife Carla Lewis, and Lisa and husband Greg McPherran. Loving sister of Roberta Kolovson, and the late Lester Yoffe. Barbara is the proud grandmother of Corey and Alli Lewis, Casey Lewis, Kimberly McPherran, Scott McPherran and Ashley McPherran.Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will take place privately. Expressions of sympathy in Barbara's name may be donated to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or at www.dementiasociety.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020