BARBARA MARY RUSH


1954 - 2020
BARBARA MARY RUSH Obituary
RUSH, Barbara Mary Of Saugus, formerly of Stoneham, beloved wife and partner for 30 years of Patricia A. McCormack, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the age of 65. Loving sister of Roberta Burke and her late husband James and Martha Rush O'Mara and her husband Robert. She is the beloved daughter of the late James E. and Harriet L. (Russell) Rush. Also, she is a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Barbara's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Barbara's Family in the Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be held privately. Please consider making a donation in Barbara's Memory to the North East Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
