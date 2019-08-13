Boston Globe Obituaries
McKIE, Barbara (Lewis) Of Medford, August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Lincoln R. McKie. Devoted mother of Lincoln R. McKie, Jr., his wife Gladys of Medford, Thomas S. McKie of Medford, Peter E. McKie of NYC, Mark A. McKie, and his wife Katherine, of Charlestown. Loving grandmother of Rachel McKie, Kate Ann McKie, Andrew McKie, and April McKie. Loving daughter of the late Esther (Morse). Sister of the late Robert Jones and James Jones. Further survived by many loving nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Monday, August 19th, from 9:30-10:30 AM. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and after Mass, in honor of Barbara, please join her family in Celebrating her Life. Interment will be private. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
