Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA MCPHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA (DONOVAN) MCPHEE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA (DONOVAN) MCPHEE Obituary
McPHEE, Barbara (Donovan) Of Peabody, formerly of Arlington, passed away peacefully on June 22. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Eugene McPhee, with whom she shared more than 59 years of marriage. Dear sister of the late James and the late Louise. She is survived by a niece and two nephews. Also survived by her loving cousins Frank Robbins and Mary Ellen Buckley. Visitation will be held from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and to a funeral home service at 12:00 pm. Burial will be private. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now