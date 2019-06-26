|
McPHEE, Barbara (Donovan) Of Peabody, formerly of Arlington, passed away peacefully on June 22. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Eugene McPhee, with whom she shared more than 59 years of marriage. Dear sister of the late James and the late Louise. She is survived by a niece and two nephews. Also survived by her loving cousins Frank Robbins and Mary Ellen Buckley. Visitation will be held from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Monday from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and to a funeral home service at 12:00 pm. Burial will be private. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019