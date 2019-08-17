Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Maguire Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery
995 LaGrange St.
West Roxbury, MA
BARBARA (LEESE) MONAHAN

BARBARA (LEESE) MONAHAN Obituary
MONAHAN, Barbara (Leese) August 15, 2019, of Newton, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Monahan. Loving and devoted mother to her eight children. Sara, Craig, Eryn, Mark, Patrick, Liza, Colin and Amy. Proud "Nanny" to John, Lisie, Logen, Devan and Dylan. Great-grandmother of Camila and loving mother-in-law of Kyung Botticello and Bryan O'Connell.

Barbara cherished her time spent as an infant teacher at the Meeting House Child Care Center in Newton for many years. One only had to open the door to see her surrounded by babies as they nestled on her lap. She also worked as a lunch manager for the Newton Public schools. Barbara was happiest spending time with her family and showed much courage throughout her life and even more so in her final years. Friends can remember Barbara by spending time with family and friends and enjoying each day with kindness.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated in the Maguire Chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery, 995 LaGrange St., West Roxbury, on Friday, August 23, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to The Good Shepherd Community Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Lawler and Crosby

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
